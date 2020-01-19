Sunday, January 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Tv News
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Jan 19: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan entertain, Mahira and Rashami lock horns
Live now

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Jan 19: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan entertain, Mahira and Rashami lock horns

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan promote Love Aaj Kal while Mahira and Rashami get into an ugly fight.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 19, 2020 20:58 IST
Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Jan 19 episode
Image Source : TWITTER

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Jan 19: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan entertain, Mahira and Rashami lock horns

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman KhanThe Bigg Boss 13 housemates get a dose of extra entertainment when Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan enter the house. They have come to promote their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The housemates are left in splits when Sara and Kartik bring a special gift for them which is a frying pan. Shehnaaz is elated after seeing Kartik Aaryan and gives him a grand welcome. Kartik also declares that Shehnaaz is his favourite contestant. Thereafter, the housemates are given some fun games.

Here are the live updates for Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar January 19 episode

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 January 19 Episode Live Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 19, 2020 9:22 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Caller of the week is for Sidharth Shukla

    The caller tells Sid that he is her favourite contestant and she wants to know why he becomes so aggressive during tasks. He tells her that he has no ego problem but he hates losing so he might behave weirdly at times.

  • Jan 19, 2020 9:18 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    House duties alloted

    Salman Khan announces that the contestants will get household duties and the boys are asked to choose cards where the duties are written. Asim gets bedroom, living room and bathroom and he chooses Shehnaaz and Arti as his duty partners. Sidharth gets tea and lunch duty along with Mahira. Paras and Rashami get lunch and dinner duty.

  • Jan 19, 2020 9:08 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Sidharth doesn't need elite club membership, feels Shehnaaz Gill

    When Salman Khan asks the contestants as to whom do they think that who doesn't need elite club membership, then Shehnaaz, Arti and Shefali Jariwala take Sidharth's name. Meanwhile, they name Vishal as the one who needs it the most.

  • Jan 19, 2020 9:05 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salman Khan congratulates Asim Riaz

    Host Salman Khan congratulates Asim Riaz on becoming a member of the Bigg Boss elite club.

  • Jan 19, 2020 9:01 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar is here!

    Super stylish host Salman Khan dazzles on the Bigg Boss 13 stage. Salman Khan meets the contestants. 

Top News

Latest News