Bigg Boss 13: Here's what Shehnaaz Gill's brother thinks of her relationship with Sidharth Shukla

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are grabbing a lot of eyeballs in Bigg Boss house.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's camaraderie has been hitting the headlines since the beginning. The two newsmakers of Bigg Boss 13 house have been grabbing eyeballs with their mushy moments. Apart from the 'roothna-manana', the way in which Shehnaaz and Sidharth support each other inside the house is being loved by the audience. The two people with whom Shehnaaz has bonded really well are Sidharth and Paras Chhabra. However, her relationship with Sidharth looks more real and full of emotions.

Lately in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz Gill spoke on her relationship with Sidharth and Paras. He also defended Shehnaaz and said that she is not behaving like a kid. Calling her an entertainer, Shehbaaz said that she is her real self inside the house. 'Koi bache jaise behave nahi kar rahi hai woh,'' Shehnaaz's brother asserted. He further said that Shehnaaz is with Paras for the sake of game but with Sidharth, it is real friendship. ''She is asking everything to Sidharth before taking any decision. Shehnaaz shares a great bond with Sidharth. There is nothing like that with Paras,'' he said.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill inside the Bigg Boss jail.

Shehbaaz even backed Sidharth and lauded him for standing up for himself. He said that the actor is fighting his own battle inside the house, hence, he becomes rude when he is defending himself. Shehbaaz also spoke on Shehnaaz and Himanshi's war. ''When there are two swords in a house, it will collide. But still, Shehnaaz has handled it well. Initially, she cried as a reaction but please understand, she is very naive,'' he said. He further went on to say that they are proud of Shehnaaz that she initiated friendship with Himanshi.

On a related note, Bigg Boss house is witnessing new twist and turns every day. After the entry of wild card contestants, the drama inside the house has grown two-fold. Undoubtedly, fans are loving this.

