Bigg Boss 13 PROMO: Will Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's friendship end because of Mahira Sharma?

It seems as if the relation between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is now on the wrong track. Every second day, they are on a very on and off mood. Just recently we saw how the two made-up things and behaved all cutely in the house after their fight but now it seems that things are still not fine between the two, courtesy- Mahira Sharma. It isn't an unknown fact that Shehnaaz was fond of Paras Chhabra who is fond of the Naagin actress. The two of them have now ditched Sana's friendship inside the house and have called her jealous various times. Keeping that in mind, she asks Shukla to be with her and this is what is bothering her.

A promo of tonight's episode shows Sana getting irritated and shouting at Sidharth Shukla for being with Mahira as she says "Main kisise baat nahi kar sakti toh yeh bhi nahi. Chal dafa ho." Moments later, Shehnaaz loses her calm and shouts, "Main baat na karu par tu sabse kar. Expect, expect, expect." To this Sidharth says that Shehnaaz’s drama is getting exhausting for him and “this is getting out of hand.”

The last episode was a treat for the fans as the two were seen in a really jolly mood. Not only this, even Vikas Gupta exclaimed how 'in love' the two looked together.

