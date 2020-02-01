Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana faints during captaincy task, panicked Asim Riaz lifts her in his arms

Himanshi Khurana faints during captaincy task, panicked Asim Riaz lifts her in his arms

Drama in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 never appears to take a backseat. Ever since the connections of existing contestants have entered the house to live with them for a week, fans are witnessing new twists and turns daily. Soon after Vikas’ trick during the captaincy task irked other housemates, the game became uglier and Asim’s connection Himanshi Khurana had to pay for it. In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi is seen fainting as Vikas Gupta falls on her.

In the video going viral, facing the defeat in the second round as well, Vishal asks his team including Shehbaz, Kashmera, Devoleena and Kunal to block the way of the opposite team so that Himanshi can collect the notes freely for them. As they execute the task, Vishal in order to be released from Shehbaz’s grip falls on Himanshi and she becomes unconscious. This causes panic in the house and Vikas claims that she is not breathing. The situation gets out of control and Asim lifts his lady love in his arms and rush to the confession room for medical assistance. Watch the video-

Himanshi and Asim have been in the news for their romance inside the house. Fans love to call them AsiManshi and are waiting for the Punjabi actress to confess her love to Asim on the show. However, it appears that she won’t be doing it as Asim’s ‘closed family member’ has asked her not to. In the Friday night’s episode, Himanshi confessed to Rashami that she has been asked to not tell Asim that she also loves her on the show.

While she didn’t take the name, Asim’s brother Umar Riaz took to twitter to accept it was him and deleted his tweet later. He wrote, "I told #himanshi that my father watches the show and kindly maintain a line and not get cozy and not to be too vocal about the relationship if they love each other. My father doesnt have problem with #Asim’s personal life but he wants him to focus on the game rite now!”

AsiManshi fans will definitely be upset about this.

