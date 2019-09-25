Welcome new Komolika! Aamna Sharif replaces Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Aamna Sharif might step into the shoes of Hina Khan for Komolika

Hina Khan confirmed her exit from popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in which she was playing the role of Komolika. The actress has been busy with a couple of things, hence, she was finding difficult to adjust her dates. Producer Ekta Kapoor has even found her new Komolika. Aamna Sharif will step into the shoes of Hina for the role of Komolika in Star Plus show.

Ekta Kapoor shared a video on Instagram saying, ''Will miss uuuu komo @realhinakhan uve been awwwwwwsome ..will do something BIG SOOON. ab komo Kaun??????''. Hina dropped a comment thanking Ekta and showering praises on her. ''Only positive, content and happy people like you can see positivity and feel Happy about other people’s growth and successes.When an actor leaves a character and tries to make their dreams come true, only a mighty producer like you can appreciate the effort to grow inspite of the challenges and risks for both! You know how to channelise the bigger and larger than life Ekta Kapoor with grace in the steps you take for yourself n others. How can u not be inclusive!, when your name is ‘Ekta’ you humble me and teach me humility every time I interact with you! Always learn so much from you !,'' wrote the actress.

As far as Aamna is concerned, the producer told Spotboye.com that the new Komolika is a popular actress of TV and has played the lead in one of her hit shows. Though she didn't reveal the name, Aamna has already confirmed the news to timesofindia.com.

The actress said that she needed to reinvent her personal life. She further added that staying in her comfort zone would have been easy but that won't have quenched her thirst as an actor. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor," said Aamna Sharif.

Kahiin To Hoga fame Aamna was last seen on Like OK's Ek Thhi Naayka. Our very own Kashish is making her comeback on TV after a long gap of six years.