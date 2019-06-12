Salman Khan confirms ex-couples in Nach Baliye 9, Raveena Tandon to be one of the judges

Nach Baliye 9, which was earlier rumoured to be put on backburner, is coming soon. The makers dropped the first look promo on Monday night, which had the iconic Nach Baliye anthem in a revamped manner. Salman Khan has come forward to produce the show. This is Salman's second TV show venture after The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, Salman Khan confirmed that Nach Baliye 9 will have not just only couples but ex-couples as well under one roof. Also, Raveena Tandon has joined the show as one of the judges. The rest of the jury is not yet confirmed.

Salman Khan shared a short video on his Instagram handle of him sitting on a couch on a show's set. He wrote, "Something new is coming up." Without much guesswork, fans understood that he's talking about Nach Baliye 9, of which he's one of the producers. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, it was Salman Khan's idea to jazz up Nach Baliye a bit. He asked the makers to get ex-couples as well for the show. A source told the daily, "With getting ex-lovers together, the idea was to add some spice to the show. The audience will enjoy their chemistry."

When Salman Khan was quizzed about Nach Baliye 9, he said, "Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof."

Also, yesteryear actress Raveena Tandon is going to be one of the judges on Nach Baliye 9. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover have been roped in by the makers as the hosts. Apart from Nach Baliye 9, Salman Khan is also producing anohte rTV show on the life of Gama Pehalwan and the other based on Mumbai police.