Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Singh Grover and Parth Samthaan’s face-off to bring THIS dramatic twist in the tale

Ever since the announcement of Mr. Bajaj aka Karan Singh Grover’s entry in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, the fans have got excited to know when will the next drama unfold in the show. Well, now the protagonist and the antagonist of the show are soon going to have a face-off in the show. The latest video released by the makers of the show, Karan and Parth Samthaan (Anurag) can be seen confronting each other.

Karan’s entry in the show will affect the Basu industries as his main motive is to destroy Anurag Basu and his family and that is when the major twist will take place. Coming back to the video, it was shared by the official Instagram handle of Balaji Telefilms with a caption that read, "This face-off between Mr. Bajaj and Anurag is just the beginning! What do you think Mr. Bajaj has planned?"

Check out the video here:

The lead actors Parth, Karan and Erica Fernandes (Prerna) will soon be flying to Switzerland to shoot the upcoming twist of the show. There will be a love triangle forming between Prerna, Anurag and Mr, Bajaj after the actress will marry Mr. Bajaj in order to save the Basu family. There are also reports that state that Hina Khan who played the role of Komolika in the show will soon be making a comeback in the show and will join hands with Mr. Bajaj in his mission.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress was asked about KSG in the show to which she said, "To the same, Hina said," Honestly, haven’t seen the show but I did watch him perform in bits n pieces on insta and I loved him as Bajaj.. he’s a good actor and he will kill it, m sure.. plz do watch kasauti and give him the same amount of love infact more thn you showered on me as komo."

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.