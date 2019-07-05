Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen blessed with baby girl, named her Sifat

Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen blessed with baby girl

Barun Sobti, who became a household name after her appearance in the most popular show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and his wife Pashmeen have been blessed with a baby girl around five days back. Going by the reports in Spotboye, the Sobti family welcomed their little angel around five days back and all of them are enjoying the arrival of the little baby. Barun Sobti surprised his fans when the news of his wife’s pregnancy came out as the actor kept it under wraps for the longest time. Now that the couple has taken home their baby, we are sure many celebrations are on the way as well.

Talking about Pashmeen’s pregnancy and the arrival of his first child, Barun Sobti earlier told Hindustan Times, "I am exhausted as I have been shooting and running around and taking care of my wife. But I am happy. Right now, we are both taking one day at a time instead of thinking too much about what will happen when the baby comes and other such kinds of questions." Talking about how he managed to hide the news, he said, "It was not a plan to hide anything. We told everyone when one is supposed to when pregnant. The baby shower was lovely, and it was great to see how much people love you."

Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen

Barun Sobti confirmed the news to Hindustan Times and said, “It was such a beautiful moment when I held her in my arms for the first time. I can’t express how special the feeling is." He added, “We are back home and most of our immediate family members came to see us. It is just that we’re very exhausted taking care of the baby. Turn by turn, we stay awake the entire night. We’ll soon host our friends to meet Sifat and bless her and maybe, visit Delhi too in the later part of the year.”

In the last week on May, Barun Sobti treated his fans with a number of pictures of his wife Pashmeen’s baby shower. In the pictures, Pashmeen can be seen glowing in a pink gown as she flaunts her baby bump. Barun Sobti on the other hand is seen dressed in denims and t-shirt. The couple looked much in love and excited for the arrival of their baby. The celebration was attended by several TV celebrities such as Sai Deodhar, Karan Wahi, Akshay Dogra, Mohit Sehgal, Gautam Hegde, Sanaya Irani, Abhaas Mehta, Dalljiet Kaur.

Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen

On a related note, Barun and Pashmeen's love story began in school. Pashmeen got transferred to co-ed in 9th standard after studying in all girls school. This is where they met for the first time and madly in love Barun started writing poetry to woo her!! The rest, as they say, is history.

Barun Sobti and wife Pashmeen with Dalljiet Kaur

