Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan take up adventurous sports in Switzerland, try horse riding and paragliding- Videos and pics inside

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 fame Parth Samthaan(Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernandes(Prerna Sharma) will separate again because of Karan Singh Grover(Mr. Rishabh Bajaj) and Hina Khan(Komolika). Currently, the star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been in Switzerland for the shooting of upcoming episodes. We will get to see Prerna agreeing on marriage with Rishabh Bajaj to save Anurag and his business. Thereafter, the two will leave for Switzerland on a honeymoon. Anurag will follow them and will try to know the reason behind Prerna's cheating.

Well, that's about the show. The starcast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is having fun in Switzerland. They were seen trying out the adventurous sports like horse riding, paragliding, boat ride and many more. Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram account to share some of the BTS and her take on adventurous activities. She has tried out paragliding and was in a fun mood.

The entire crew of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been sharing pictures and videos to tease the audience for the fun they are having. Karan Singh Grover recently went shirtless and posted a picture to his Instagram account. Pooja Banerjee, Parth Samthaan too follow the trend of sharing post after another post.

Talking about the show, Prerna will reveal the truth about her Pregnancy to Mr. Bajaj who will still force her to marry him. Anurag will be released from the jail and his property and business will face no harm, on the condition that Prerna marries Mr. Bajaj. For more related updates keep watching the space.