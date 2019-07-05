Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kapil Sharma has a special plan for expecting wife Ginni Chatrath, see deets

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma has made a perfect comeback on the Television through the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show has been doing really well at the TRP charts week after week ever since its inception. Just before his show, the actor-comedian got married to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath and now his lady love is expecting their first child.

The couple did not go for their honeymoon but now the to-be-day has some special plans. Kapil will finally be spending some quality time with Ginny and will leave for their baby-moon. As per Pinkvilla, a closed source informed about the same and said, "Kapil will be taking off to Canada for around 10 days with wife Ginni as he hasn't taken her for a long overdue proper honeymoon so far.”

The source further said, “Ginni who is almost 3-4 months pregnant now has been very much patient with Kapil when it comes to adjusting to his schedule, and hence, Kapil has decided to take this time off."

The news about Ginni’s pregnancy has not been confirmed to the media yet. However, a source informed Indian Express that the couple wants to keep it a private affair. The source said, “Ginni is usually around the shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show and everyone is busy pampering her. Though, the mom-to-be was missing during the shoots last week. Her family is said to have come down from Jalandhar to be with her. Even Kapil’s mother wants to be with Ginni during her pregnancy. While the couple is overjoyed, they want to keep the news low profile as of now.”

The duo got married in both Hindu and Anand Karaj rituals on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar. They even had multiple receptions held which were graced by many celebrities.

