Bigg Boss Bangla 3 premieres tonight; know when and where to watch the Sourav Ganguly-hosted show

After a decade-long gap, Bigg Boss Bangla is returning with its third season. The popular Bengali reality show is set to make its comeback tonight, August 30, with Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly as the host. The show has already created a buzz among fans who have been waiting for its return.

The second season of Bigg Boss Bangla was hosted by actor Jeet, and now Sourav Ganguly will host the third season. As fans await the show's return, here's all you need to know about when and where to watch it, along with details about the contestants.

When will Bigg Boss Bangla 3 premiere?

Bigg Boss Bangla 3 will have its grand opening tonight, Sunday, August 30, at 8 PM. The special premiere episode will introduce viewers to the new season and its host, Sourav Ganguly. Regular episodes will begin from August 31 and will air every day at 9:30 PM.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Bangla 3?

Apart from Star Jalsha, the grand premiere of Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3 will also stream on JioHotstar. Viewers can also watch the show's 24x7 live feed on JioHotstar.

Sourav Ganguly as Bigg Boss Bangla host

The biggest change this season is the addition of Sourav Ganguly as the host. The former India captain is making his debut as the host of the Bengali edition of the reality show. His association with the franchise has been one of the key talking points since the season was announced.

Reportedly, a total of 15 contestants will enter the show. However, the final list of contestants has not been confirmed yet.

Salman Khan to return as host of Hindi Bigg Boss 20 this September

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is also returning as the host of Bigg Boss with its 20th season. The show is set to premiere on Sunday, September 6, 2026.

Bigg Boss 2026 to release on a larger scale

Notably, Bigg Boss is returning with six regional editions this season, spanning Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bangla. The shows will be hosted by popular celebrities, including Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Kiccha Sudeep, Mohanlal and Sourav Ganguly. For the first time, all six versions will launch in the same season, marking the franchise's biggest launch yet.

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