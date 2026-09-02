Darshan Jariwala dismisses ex-wife Apara Mehta's 'ugly woman' claim, says 'she's playing victim card'

Veteran actor Darshan Jariwala and his ex-wife, TV actress Apara Mehta, have been in the news lately over their personal lives. Now, the Gandhi, My Father actor has addressed Apara Mehta's claims about their relationship. Last month, Apara alleged that Jariwala had called her the "ugliest woman" during an argument about their marriage.

For the unversed, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress also claimed that Darshan left their home after telling her that he had "fallen out of love" with her. Jariwala, however, has now denied the claims and said he prefers not to discuss his personal life publicly. In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, he said Apara was "playing the victim" and described her version of events as a case of "false memory".

Darshan dismisses Apara Mehta's 'ugly woman' claim

In a recent interview, Darshan Jariwala said that the way Apara narrated the incident does not match what actually happened. He said, "There is a neurological phenomenon. Any particular thing that happened, your memory of it changes over time. Your interpretation of it changes, and eventually a false memory can even be created. It is a case of false memory, because what she has described did not happen in that way."

He also added, "I am not that kind of a guy who would even tell, let's say, a plain-looking woman that she's ugly. It would be a very irrelevant remark to make. If I know myself well, I'd talk about how the person is inside, and not really from outside. If she wants to play the victim card, she is absolutely welcome to do that. But I have moved on."

More about Darshan Jariwala and Apara Mehta

For the unversed, Darshan Jariwala and Apara Mehta tied the knot in 1982. The couple initially eloped when Apara was 18, then later married again with their families' blessings. However, the couple has been living separately for the last 23 years without opting for a divorce.

Darshan Jariwala also opened up about why he and Apara Mehta never legally divorced. In the same podcast, he said, "I did file divorce papers, but the judge rejected the application. She didn't give her consent."

The actor further added, "She'd agreed to a divorce, but she changed her mind in front of the judge at the last minute. She's probably playing the character of a nice, wronged victim."

Darshan Jariwala and Apara Mehta's work front

On the work front, Darshan Jariwala is known for his performances in films such as Million Dollar Arm, Kahaani, Gandhi, My Father, Guru and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, among others.

Meanwhile, Apara Mehta is a veteran actress who rose to fame for playing Savita Mansukh Virani in the hit television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her notable works include Devdas, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo and others.

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