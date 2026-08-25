Himanshi Khurana hits back at Asim Riaz, says she's ready for 'proof game' with CCTV footage and recordings

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has hit back at her ex-boyfriend Asim Riaz amid an ongoing dispute over their past relationship. The actress said she has always been respectful while speaking publicly about her personal journey, including her Bigg Boss experience, spiritual journey and health.

Himanshi shared a lengthy note on social media after Asim dismissed her earlier claims as false in a post on August 23. In her latest statement, she clarified that she never described the situation as a case of forceful religious conversion. “I never said ‘forceful conversion’ was there. People and media set that narrative,” she wrote.

Himanshi says she has evidence related to conversion controversy

Himanshi went on to say that she was prepared to share evidence if the discussion was going to focus on facts. She claimed to have CCTV footage and recordings related to the matter and referred to the morning of November 27, 2023.

'If we are going to talk about proofs, then let’s talk about everything. I am prepared to share the facts and evidence (CCTV footages, recordings... hope you remember that early morning of 27.11.23) surrounding the conversion-related matter and yes, the violence I suffered,' she wrote.

The actress also objected to what she described as the mocking of her health and questioning of her struggles. She said she now felt it was necessary to draw a line.

Himanshi Khurana says she will no longer stay silent

Himanshi further alleged that she had previously remained quiet to protect Asim’s image but would not continue doing so. 'If you want to tarnish my image, then now, I am not someone who will continue covering up to protect your so-called image, or staying silent while I am repeatedly insulted and disrespected,' she wrote.

She also alleged that people associated with various production houses and channels had covered up Asim’s behaviour. 'People from different production houses and channels covered your shit, but I am not like them now. If that respect is not going to be reciprocated, then I have no reason to remain silent anymore,' she wrote.

Himanshi questions why she cannot share her own story. Towards the end of her note, Himanshi challenged Asim to address the matter with facts, accountability and the complete truth as she wrote, 'I really don’t understand why people have a problem when I share my own journey, my learnings, while everyone else openly talks about their experiences. Why is it any different when I choose to share mine?' she wrote.

Himanshi and Asim, who met during their stint on Bigg Boss 13, were in a relationship for several years before announcing their separation in 2023.

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Asim Riaz breaks silence on Himanshi Khurana's conversion claims, says she wanted to reconcile after breakup