Image Source : INSTAGRAM First look of Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Rishabh Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, confirms Bipasha Basu

After witnessing a lot of rumours and confusions, the verdict is finally here. Yes, Karan Singh Grover will be playing the role of Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu who is Karan Singh Grover's wife too, confirmed the news this morning by sharing an adorable post.

She writes, " All the best @iamksgofficial for this new journey as the iconic #mrbajaj in @ektaravikapoor ‘s #kasautiizindagiikay2 on @starplus

Always knew the hubby is hot but this salt and pepper hair is something else... very few can rock this look ... but HE SO CAN

Enjoy the new ride love Durga Durga"

There were a lot of rumours sprouting in about who will play the role of Mr. Bajaj in this new love tale of Kasauti Zindagi Kay. Many names came forward like that of Jay Bhanushali, Harshd Chopda, Iqbal Khan but who won the role finally is KSG. In the previous series led by Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan, Ronit Roy played the role of Mr. Bajaj. He did complete justice to his role and is still remembered for the extra effort he made for it.

In a recent interview, Karan Singh Grover made it clear that he really likes Parth Samthaan ( Anurag Basu) and Erica Fernnades ( Prerna Sharma) on-screen chemistry. He said, “I also love their chemistry. I have seen few episodes especially at the beginning of the show because it's something I did once upon a time- Kasautii. I must say that it will be tough for me. They are already at a level where people love them together, and then people love me also but separately. But I will have to reach their level, else no point.”

After the exit of Hina Khan (Komolika) from the show, Prerna and Anurag are battling to get reunited. Komolika's brother is after their life and is leaving no stone unturned to separate them and kill them. He kidnaped Prerna to kill her. However, Anurag managed to save Prerna. In fact, Anurag's mother Mohini Basu is against their reunion and is trying hard to separate them.

The coming episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 will take an interetsing turn. Mr. Bajaj's entry to the show, Prerna Anurag's marriage and a lot more are going to happen. To get the latest updates from your daily soap, keep watching the space.