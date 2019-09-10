Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan's makeover for Colors TV show will shock you- See pics

Tuesday, September 10, 2019
     
Arshi Khan is back to the basics and will be seen in Colors TV Show Vish alongside Debina Bonnerjee. Arshi Khan is excited to share the news with her favourite Aawam!

New Delhi Published on: September 10, 2019 13:18 IST
Arshi Khan who rose to fame after her participation in Colors TV, Bigg Boss season 11. She came in the limelight showcasing her love for nighty and addressing Aawam every day. She knew 'Aawam sab janti hai' and used to serve them with the right proportion of masala. Now, Arshi Khan will be seen next in Colors Tv show Vish alongside Debina Bonnerjee

Arshi too to her Instagram account and shared the news. She wrote, "Thanku my maaayka @colorstv For this show #vishh Awaaam sab jaanti hai #arshikhan #arshikhanofficial #arshikhanawaamkijaan #arshikhanteam Safetypin lol"

She shared pictures with Debina Bonnerjee from the sets of Vish. Arshi Khan will be acing the role of Kalinkini in Vish. 

India Tv - Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan will be seen on Colors Tv show Vish with Debina Bonnerjee

Arshi Khan made good friends on Bigg Boss 11. Akash Dadlani, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and many others were Arshi's friends in the show. Claiming herself to be a YouTube sensation, Arshi Khan was often seen dancing in front of the mirror to grab all the attention from Aawam. She was seen in shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan' and 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital, for short roles. Soon, she will be seen in item songs too.

