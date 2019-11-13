Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense News
  5. Sanjivani 2: Did Dr Sid fall asleep while performing surgery?

Sanjivani 2: Did Dr Sid fall asleep while performing surgery?

It so happened that Dr Sid became unconscious while performing surgery on the commissioner. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2019 18:58 IST
Sanjivani 2: Did Dr Sid fall asleep while performing

Sanjivani 2: Did Dr Sid fall asleep while performing surgery?

Popular TV show Sanjeevani 2 is getting a lot of love from the audience since the show started. It has received a very good response till date. Now, the upcoming episode of the daily soap is sure to get you all shocked as Dr Sid was found sleeping while performing a surgery. It so happened that Dr Sid became unconscious while performing surgery on the commissioner. The police is now extremely angry and attack Dr Sid, who is still in a state of unconsciousness. Watch the video below to know all the details.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRishi Kapoor shares throwback photo of drinking cola with Boney, Anil Kapoor