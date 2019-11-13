Sanjivani 2: Did Dr Sid fall asleep while performing surgery?

Popular TV show Sanjeevani 2 is getting a lot of love from the audience since the show started. It has received a very good response till date. Now, the upcoming episode of the daily soap is sure to get you all shocked as Dr Sid was found sleeping while performing a surgery. It so happened that Dr Sid became unconscious while performing surgery on the commissioner. The police is now extremely angry and attack Dr Sid, who is still in a state of unconsciousness. Watch the video below to know all the details.