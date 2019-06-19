Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
  Salman Khan shares his fitness video, sets goal to stay fit - watch video

Salman Khan shares his fitness video, sets goal to stay fit - watch video

Recently Salman Khan shared two videos in which he can be seen doing exercises.

June 19, 2019
Salman Khan shares his fitness video, sets goal to stay fit - watch video

Salman Khan has become quite active off late. He keeps on sharing pictures and videos to keep engaging his fans. Recently Salman Khan shared two videos in which he can be seen performing exercises. The actor made his security guards sit on the leg press, as he starts practicing the exercise. He wrote, " After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha"

Salman Khan also shared a shirtless picture which is his forte. He shared another fitness video which he captioned as, " It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too. Being strong equipment now installed in over 100 gyms in last 2 months"

Woh mere peche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can u guess pls?

Salman Khan's Bharat did wonders at the box office. The movie had a monopoly and managed to impress the audience with its theme, star cast, music.

