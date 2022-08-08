Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep-starrer on steady growth, earning well worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vikrant Rona Box Office

Vikrant Rona Box Office Collection: Kichcha Sudeep starrer is doing wonders at the box office. After crossing the Rs 150-crore mark at the ticket windows, the film is inching closer to Rs 200 crore mark, globally. The film has been doing well in the Southern circuit inching closer to shattering multiple box office records. Vikrant Rona emerged as a 'blockbuster' even after facing tough competition from films like Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera and Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani's Ek Villain Returns.

Vikrant Rona BO reports

Starring Kichcha Sudeep, Nirav Bhandari, Meetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez among others, the film has created a huge impact on the audience with its 3D and visual effects. It received positive reviews, with most critics praising the mass hero’s performance. In the film, Sudeep plays the titular character of Vikrant aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies in the film.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, the technical finesse and its 3D version are said to be the main contributors to the success of this Telugu film. Vikrant Rona is performing well across the world along with dubbing versions also doing good business. The film is said to have held well in the Hindi belt. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha: Nagarjuna reviews Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer, praises son Naga Chaitanya

Kichcha Sudeep-starrer's Hindi version has raked in over Rs 10 crore. However, official box office numbers of the film are awaited.

About Vikrant Rona

It is a multilingual action-adventure that was a 3-D release in 14 languages across 55 countries. The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in north India. It is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins. Vikrant Rona was released in cinemas on July 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeep is currently hosting Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. Also, he will also be seen in a key role in the Upendra-led period gangster drama Kabzaa.

