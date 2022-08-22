Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection: Dhanush-Nithya starrer surpasses Rs 50 crore mark worldwide

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMESHLAUS Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection

Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Collection: Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer is winning hearts around the world. The Tamil romantic comedy has opened to positive reviews from the audience and the critics. Not just in the South, but the film has been doing well worldwide inching closer to shattering multiple box office records. The Mithran Jawahar directorial film surpassed Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office on Day 4.

Thiruchitrambalam Box Office Report

According to movie tracker Ramesh Bala, Thiruchitrambalam is performing well at the domestic as well as overseas Box office. "@dhanushkraja's #Thiruchitrambalam has grossed more than ₹ 50 Crs+ at the WW Box Office for the 4-day Opening weekend.." he tweeted.

Also, the film has grossed ₹ 82.50 Lakhs at the Australia Box office. "#Thiruchitrambalam has grossed A$150K [₹ 82.50 Lakhs] at the #Australia Box office for the opening weekend."

Talking about its OTT rights, Thiruchitrambalam will be broadcast on Sun NXT in September. The movie's digital and streaming rights have been acquired by Sun Tv. Reportedly, fans will have to wait until September 2023 for the OTT release date of Dhanush starrer. ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection: Aamir Khan starrer underperforms on its second weekend

About Thiruchitrambalam

Directed by Mithran R Jawahar, the romantic entertainer also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. The trailer shows Dhanush, who plays the titular character of 'Thiruchitrambalam' -- a delivery boy, enjoying a good rapport with his grandfather played by Bharathiraja. However, the relationship between him and his father (Prakash Raj), a police officer, is not exactly smooth. ALSO READ: Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer is unstoppable in Hindi belt

Prakash Raj plays a strict inspector, Neelakandan, in the film while actress Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, a village lass. Raashi Khanna, essays the role of Dhanush's high school friend, Anusha. On the other hand, Nithya Menon plays Shobana, who happens to be Thiruchitrambalam's best friend in the film. The trailer gives away the fact that Dhanush shares all his secrets with Shobana (Nithya Menon), a childhood friend.

The film, which has music by Anirudh, has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

