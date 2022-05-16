Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kushi' FIRST look poster out. Film to Release on Dec 23

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kushi' poster

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda announced the title along with the poster of their upcoming movie, 'Kushi', which was tentatively named 'VD11'. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress dropped the poster and wrote, "An Explosion of Joy, laughter, happiness & Love. A Grand Family experience." Along with the poster, Samantha also revealed the release date, "#KUSHI Telugu Tamil Kannada Malayalam Dec 23 Worldwide Release!"

In the poster, the lead stars are seen twinning in pink, with Samantha looking pretty in a pink saree, while Vijay opted for a pink sweatshirt and black pants layered with a grey pheran. Well, Samantha's saree is tied-up with Vijay's clothes, which hints at a cute love story. Fans who are eagerly waiting for the film bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

Vijay Deverakonda also shared the motion poster and wrote, "An Epic Romantic comedy in the making :) This one is for all of you and your families #Kushi". ALSO READ: LEAKED! Shehnaaz Gill's first look from Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' goes viral | Vide

About 'Kushi'

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana. To be noted, after 'Mahanati', this will be Samantha and Vijay's second project together and also it is Samantha's second collaboration with filmmaker Nirvana, who previously collaborated with her on 'Majili'. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are among the cast members of the film. Sai Pallavi makes SECRET exit after watching a film in Hyderabad, video goes viral

'Kushi' will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada theatres on December 23. According to the poster, the film appears to be a love story set in Kashmir, where the team is shooting currently. Soon they will be moving to Vizag, Hyderabad and Alleppey for the forthcoming shooting schedules.

Apart from this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Shaakuntalam and Yashoda. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, will be making his Bollywood debut with Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday.