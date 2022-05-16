Sai Pallavi makes SECRET exit after watching a film in Hyderabad, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAI PALLAVI FAN PAGE Sai Pallavi

Actress Sai Pallavi was recently papped in Hyderabad as she made a secret exit from a theatre in Hyderabad. She was spotted with her face and head covered with a scarf as she stepped out late in the night amidst the crowd. Fans claim that the Fidaa actress was spotted watching Mahesh Babu's recently released movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', at a theatre in Banjara Hills. Several photos and videos of the actress in her never-seen-before avatar went viral on social media.

Sai Pallavi, who had a prominent role in the Nani-starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy', had previously also watched her film in a theatre in disguise. ALSO READ: Bengali actress Pallavi Dey found dead at Kolkata flat

Sai Pallavi's upcoming projects

Last seen in the Telugu film Shyam Singh Roy co-starring Nani, Sai Pallavi will next be seen in Virata Parvam, co-starring Rana Daggubati, and Priyamani. Helmed by Venu Udugula, the much-awaited film is set to release on July 1. The film is produced by Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut mocks Ananya Panday's 'talent' of touching nose with tongue, calls her 'Bolly bimbo'

On her 30th birthday, Sai Pallavi released the first trailer for her upcoming film titled 'Gargi'. Directed by Gautham Ramachandran of 'Richie' fame, 'Gargi' is produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Thomas George, and Gautham Ramachandran. Govind Vasantha is the film's music director. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

Also, Nani and Sai Pallavi's 'Shyam Singha Roy' will soon have its Hindi remake. Apparently, a top production house is close to acquiring the Hindi remake rights of Rahul Sankrityan's directorial- 'Shyam Singha Roy'. Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ajay Devgan are being considered for the Hindi remake of 'Shyam Singha Roy', while there is no update on the female lead.