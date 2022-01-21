Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RRRMOVIE RRR: Makers of Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film block two release dates. Know complete details

RRR: In a recent update shared on Friday, it has been informed that the makers of the much-awaited magnum opus have locked two release dates. Yes, that's true! The official Twitter handle of RRR movie on Friday shared a tweet with the information regarding the release of SS Rajamouli directorial starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The caption read, "#RRRMovie on March 18th 2022 or April 28th 2022." While alongside the poster featuring NTR and Charan, there was a post reading, "If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR movie will release on 28th April, 2022."

The upcoming film featuring a stellar star cast was earlier slated to release on January 7. However, the release date got postponed due to the closing of theatres in many states across the country.

Have a look at the post here:

As soon as the same was announced, the fans started pouring in their reactions. See them here:

Previously, the makers issued their official statement for the postponement, which read, "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL."

Further, they thanked all the fans for their love and support. "Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie," the tweet read.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

'RRR' was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release. However, the unforeseen delays, including those caused by injuries suffered by Jr NTR and Ram during production, forced the makers to push the release date. The makers then pushed the release date to October 13, 2021, but due to the theatres not being fully functional, the makers postponed that date too.

Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory.