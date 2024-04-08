Ram Charan's Game Changer to clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and Jr. NTR's Devara: Part 1?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ram Charan's Game Changer to clash with Rajinikanth and Jr. NTR's next

Ram Charan has been working on this political action drama film for a long time. This is the first time that Tamil director Shankar has worked with a Telugu hero. According to media reports, the producers of the film are considering releasing it in October. If these media reports are to be believed then, Ram Charan's Gem Changer would be clashing with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan and Jr. NTR's Devara: Part 1. However, no official announcement has been made yet regarding the release date of the film.

Clash of the Giants

According to the information, many big films can be released on the big screen in the month of October. It is being told that the makers of Devara and Vettaiyaan are also preparing to release it in the same month. In such a situation, speculations are being made that there may be a competition between the three films at the box office. Reports suggest that Game Changer can hit the theaters on October 31.



If seen from this perspective, the month of October is going to be very important for South cinema. Another film of Shankar is going to be released this year. Recently the makers have announced the release of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 in June.

About the film

Talking about Game Changer, this is Kiara Advani's second film with Ram Charan. They last worked together in 2019's action-drama Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The actors will once again be seen in S. Shankar's Game Changer. It is produced by Dil Raju. Artists like SJ Surya, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra also play important roles in the film. The film songs have been composed by SS Thaman. Now it remains to see when will the makers of Game Changer announce it's release date.

