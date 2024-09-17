Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
Dhanush's next film announced, two time National Award-winning actor will direct D52

Dhanush's new film 'D52' has been announced. The actor will take over as director along with acting in his next film. Scroll down to read everything about his upcoming film here.

Written By: Sakshi Verma @https://x.com/sakshiverma_ New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2024 20:26 IST
Dhanush
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dhanush will direct his next film

Actor Dhanush has recently resolved his issues with the Tamil Films Producers Council (TFPC) and his red card has been revoked. Today, Tuesday, September 17, a new production house named Don Pictures announced that actor Dhanush will be in their first film. The film has been temporarily named D52, which will be Dhanush's 52nd film.

The official announcement was made by Akash Bhaskaran of Don Pictures, which is his first film in production. Wunderbar Films will also be involved in this project. The news was shared on the official X account of Don Pictures and read, 'New beginnings. Don Pictures starts with a bang. We are proud to announce our first project D52 starring Dhanush Sir in the lead role.

The note was shared on behalf of the film's producer Akash Bhaskaran which read, 'Don Pictures is very happy to announce its first prestigious project, which marks a significant milestone for the production house. We are committed to producing heartwarming and innovative content that is loved by audiences across the globe. We proudly announce our debut project 'D52' with 'Nadipin Asuran' Dhanush Sir. We thank Dhanush Sir from the bottom of our hearts for this wonderful opportunity to collaborate with him on this exciting journey.

The details of the film's cast and crew including the director are yet to be announced. Apart from Don Pictures, Dhanush's Wunderbar Films will also produce the project. However, the buzz is that the shooting of this film has already begun. As per reports, the film is a rural entertainer starring Nithya Menen in the lead role and Arun Vijay, Rajkiran and Ashok Selvan in important roles. However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

