Bridgerton S4 filming officially begins, see Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha's first photos here

Image Source : NETFLIX Luke, Yerin's Bridgerton S4 filming officially begins

The filming of the fourth season of Netflix's popular show 'Bridgerton' has officially begun. On Monday, streaming giant Netflix shared the first glimpse of the cast on Instagram. The post read, "Please wake up for Sophie Beck and Benedict Bridgerton!!! Here's your first official photo of Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson on the set of Bridgerton Season 4. Now officially in production." Hello's Yerin Ha will play Sophie Beck, a maid who hides a mysterious history. Luke Thompson will be seen reprising his role of Benedict Bridgerton.

Yerin Ha officially joins Bridgerton Season 4

On joining the show, Ha said, "What attracted me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles in front of her, something she constantly has to overcome. Whether it's battles over social status or trying to hide her feelings from Benedict." Hints at 'new beginnings' Bridgerton's second-oldest sibling Benedict has no interest in settling down -- until he meets a glamorous Lady in Silver (as book fans know her, Sophie) at his mother's masquerade party, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show's third season, which aired this summer with Nichola Coughlan and Luke Newton's love story in the forefront, broke records as one of the streaming service's most-watched shows ever.

Showrunner Jess Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter in June that there would be a two-year wait before season four airs. "We're trying to release the seasons as quickly as possible, but they take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language," he said. "And the writing also takes a very long time, so we're on a two-year pace, we're trying to pick up the pace, but somewhere in the same range." Season 4 of Bridgerton is set to have eight episodes. Adapted from the books by Julia Quinn and produced by Shonda Rhimes' master company Shondaland, the drama also stars Claudia Jessie, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gamel and Jonathan Bailey.

