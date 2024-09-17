Miley Cyrus sued for Grammy-winning song 'Flowers', accused of copying Bruno Mars' popular track

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Miley Cyrus accused of copying Bruno Mars' song

Miley Cyrus is accused of copying a popular song by Bruno Mars for her song Flowers. It is known that Miley won her first Grammy award for the best pop solo performance for 'Flowers' this year. When this song was released last year, it remained at number 1 in the US for eight weeks. Not only this, it remained at the top position in the UK for 10 weeks.

Watch Miley Cyrus' son here:

Case registered against Miley Cyrus

A case has also been registered against Miley Cyrus in this matter. It is alleged that Miley and her co-writers have copied parts of Bruno Mars' song 'When I Was Your Man' for the song Flowers. This song by Bruno was released in 2013. According to media reports, a company named Tempo Music Investments has filed a copyright infringement case against Miley.

Along with Miley, co-writers Gregory Hein and Michael Pollack have also been linked to the case. At the same time, many companies including Target, Walmart, Apple and Sony Music Publishing have been accused of distributing Miley's song.

Watch Bruno Mars song here:

It has been said in this lawsuit that Bruno Mars fans know that 'Flowers' song has not achieved so much success alone. For this song, the chorus, melody and harmony of 'When I Was Your Man' have been copied. The company has demanded that Miley completely stop distributing 'Flowers' song and should not even perform to it.

