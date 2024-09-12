Censor board asks 'Devara: Part 1' makers to delete three scenes, know Jr NTR starrer's runtime here

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER SNAPSHOT 'Devara: Part 1' gets U/A certificate CBFC

The audience is eagerly waiting for the Junior NTR starrer 'Devara: Part 1', directed by Koratala Siva. The high-action-packed trailer released on Wednesday has taken the excitement of the fans to the seventh sky. Janhvi Kapoor is also set to make her Telugu debut through this film. Meanwhile, information has come to light about the completion of the censor process of the film. If reports are to be believed, 'Devara: Part 1' has been given a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

'Devara: Part 1' is set to hit the theatres on the last Friday of the month i.e. September 27. The much-awaited trailer was released on September 10 during a grand event in Mumbai and has further increased the growing hype around the pan-India film. The film has completed its censor process and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made several cuts to ensure that the film follows the guidelines.

Which scenes got cut out from Devara: Part 1?

According to the reports, the CBFC asked for four amendments, three of which relate to violent scenes. One of the most notable changes involves a scene where a character kicks his wife. The scene of a direct kick to the stomach was removed following the CBFC's request. Similarly, another scene in the second part shows a character kicking his mother and the CBFC insisted on this sequence being modified as well. The third modification required the removal of a five-second shot that showed a man's body hanging on a sword and the weapon sliding down. Another significant change involves the CGI scene that shows Jr NTR riding a shark, which has created a lot of buzz.

Devara: Part 1 runtime

The CBFC directed the makers to display a ticker confirming that the shark is computer-generated imagery (CGI) to avoid any possible misunderstanding by the audience. The film has a runtime of 178 minutes and 3 seconds, making it almost three hours long. Directed by Koratala Siva, 'Devara Part 1' features a star cast including Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be released in multiple languages ​​including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

