Veer Zaara re-release trivia: Gurdas Maan reveals he paused his film's shoot to join Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan has shared his memories of working on the songs ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ and ‘Lohri’ from the Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta starrer ‘Veer-Zaara’. The music icon crooned both songs and even made a cameo appearance in ‘Aisa Des Hai Mera’ as he did Bhangra with Shah Rukh Khan. The singer said that the cameo wasn’t planned and it was at the insistence of the late filmmaker Yash Chopra that he featured in the song.

Gurdas Maan reflects on his cameo in Veer-Zaara, adding, "The film 'Veer-Zaara' and the songs 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' and 'Lohri' are very close to my heart." One of my best recollections is how everything came together. At the time, I was in Chandigarh filming my film 'Des Hoya Pardes' alongside Veer-Zaara. "Yash Ji and I were staying at the same hotel."

He went on to say, "I had already recorded the song 'Lohri' and parts of 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' (the Mukhda and Jugni portions) when one day Yash ji informed me that they were about to shoot the song 'Aisa Des Hai Mera' and that since I was there and had lent my voice to the song, why not appear in it as well? That's when I interrupted my own film shoot (Des Hoyaa Pardes) to join the filming for 'Veer-Zaara'. It was a wonderful experience to be a part of a song that embodies our country's soul."

‘Veer-Zaara’ is set to re-release in theatres on 13th September, nearly 20 years after its original release. The film is remembered for its heartwarming songs and the timeless lovestory. On the professional front, Gurdas Maan has just released the first track, "Main Hi Jhoothi," from his album Sound Of Soil, with the remaining eight songs to be unveiled soon. Maan is also looking forward to his upcoming USA tour.

