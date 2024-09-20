Tirupati laddu row: Chandrababu Naidu says no one will be spared after lab report confirms use of 'animal fat'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrababu Naidu

Tirupati laddu row: Following the confirmation of laboratory report on the use of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the preparation of the world-renowned Tirupati laddu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has said that no person involved in this irregularity will be spared and strict action will be taken against them.

The purported lab report also claimed the presence of "lard" (relating to pig fat) and fish oil in the samples. The sample receipt date was July 9, 2024 and the lab report was dated July 16. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday demanded a probe into the alleged irregularity.

CM Chandra Babu Naidu said, "No person involved in this irregularity will be spared, strict action will be taken against them. From the lab report I have received, it is clear that the quality of the Prasad was compromised, adulteration of impure items has come to the fore. Action has also been started against some people responsible for all this. Some people have also been removed from work. Keeping in mind the purity of the Prasad, pure ghee is now being used. Devotees are also satisfied with this action." He further said that investigation is being done in this regard. Evidence related to the incident is being collected.

Put an end to desecration of 'Sanathana Dharma': Pawan Kalyan

With an appeal to save the Sanathana dharma, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan tweeted, "We are all deeply disturbed with the findings of animal fat (fish oil, pork fat and beef fat) mixed in Tirupathi Balaji Prasad. Many questions to be answered by the TTD board constituted by YCP Govt then. Our Govt is committed to take stringent action possible. But, this throws light on many issues surrounding desecration of temples, its land issues and other dharmic practices. Many be the time has come to constitute a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at a National level to look into all the issues related to temples in entire Bharath."