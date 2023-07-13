Mohanlal & Jeethu Joseph to collaborate for film Production No.33; shoot to begin in August

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Mohanlal & Jeethu Joseph project Production No.33

After delivering back-to-back hits, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph have joined hands for yet another project. The makers of the project, Aashirvad Cinemas took to Twitter to share the official announcement of their 33rd production. The sudden announcement took fans by surprise. Shooting for the untitled will begin in August 2023.

This film is tentatively named Production No.33. As soon as the news was dropped, fans couldn’t keep calm and got excited. The film is scheduled to begin its shoot in August. However, not much information has been provided by the production company but has rather asked the audience and fans for prayers and assistance.

This will be the actor and director’s fifth project after Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Ram, and 12th Man. Before the official announcement came in, fans and followers of the actor were in anticipation of the announcement of Drishyam 3. The mystery thriller film series was well received by the audience and a third part in the franchise announcement has been long awaited.

Mohanlal is anticipated to finish this film before beginning production on Empuraan due to actor Prithviraj’s bed rest following knee surgery. This implies that the forthcoming film would be a short production, with Mohanlal shooting it in a single continuous schedule.

In addition to Production No.33, Mohanlal worked on another project called Vrushabha. Ekta Kapoor, known to give the audience some of the popular Indian Soap Operas, made her debut in pan-Indian cinema with film. Kapoor, who announced the news on social media, has picked Nanda Kishore to direct the film.

Kishore, who is well-known in the Kannada film industry, will direct his debut pan-Indian feature, Vrushabha. According to reports, Vrushabha is being

