Keerthy Suresh joins Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, makers announce on her birthday

Image Source : TWITTER/@URSTRULYMAHESH Keerthy Suresh joins Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Actress Keerthy Suresh has officially joined the star cast of Parasuram Petle's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring superstar Mahesh Babu. The makers announced the news on the actress's birthday on Saturday. The rumours were rife for a long time that the actress will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu and the confirmation wasn't given by the production house. Now, that she is officially on board, Keerthy Suresh's fans can't stop celebrating. Co-star Mahesh Babu welcomed the actress on board with a sweet birthday wish and shared a gorgeous picture of her.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films. Have a great one!!" Reacting to the same, Keerthy commented, "Thank you so much Mahesh Babu sir. Delighted to be working with you for the first time and really looking forward to this! #SarkaruVaariPata @urstrulyMahesh @ParasuramPetla @MythriOfficial @14ReelsPlus @GMBents @MusicThaman."

Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films💥💥💥 Have a great one !! 😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/MPzEWc0uGE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 17, 2020

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's directed Parasuram Petla also welcomed the actress and tweeted, "Here's wishing the Beautiful @KeerthyOfficial a very Happy Birthday! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you on board!" On the other hand, the production house wrote, "Team #SarkaruVaariPaata wishes the most talented & natural actress @KeerthyOfficial a very Happy Birthday...Welcome aboard for the Joyous ride."

Here's wishing the Beautiful @KeerthyOfficial a very Happy Birthday!

Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you on board! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/V6CDZQw6DS — Parasuram Petla (@ParasuramPetla) October 17, 2020

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh has many interesting projects in her pipeline. She will be seen in Narendra Nath's Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi with Nagesh Kukunoor and Rang De with Nithiin and Venky Atluri. She also has Bollywood film Maidaan opposite Ajay Devgn. Maidaan revolves around the golden years of Indian football and will release on November 27, 2020. The film will reportedly be filled with a lot of VFX scenes for which a supervisor has been flown in specially from Los Angeles.

