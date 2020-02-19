Wednesday, February 19, 2020
     
Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas join hands for NTR 30. Deets inside

Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up once again after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The film is tentatively titled as #NTR30.

New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2020 19:51 IST
It's happening! Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are joining hands once again for a yet another Telugu entertainer which is tentatively titled NTR 30. The official announcement was made by the production house--Haarika Haasine Entertainments on Twitter. The film is slated to release in April 2021 and it is being said that Rashmika Mandanna might be seen as the female lead opposite NTR in the film. It will be the actor's second collaboration with the director after their action drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava that released in the year 2018.

Taking to social media, the production house tweeted, "The BIG announcement you all have been waiting for is here!! Young Tiger @tarak9999 & #Trivikram garu are coming together again for #NTR30 & it will be produced by @haarikahassine along with @NTRArtsOfficial! @NANDAMURIKALYAN Stay tuned for more exciting updates!"

NTR 30 will be produced by Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR arts. It is being said that the shoot will go on floors from May and more details are awaited. The director's last was Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde that crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. 

