Image Source : TWITTER/CINEMAASSPAGE #HappyBirthdayNTR: Celebrities, fans wish RRR's Komaram Bheem aka Jr NTR on birthday

South superstar Jr NTR is known for ruling the Telugu cinema with his power-packed performances and magical presence on the big screen. He enjoys a huge fan base that makes his days special by showering immense love on him. Grandson of Telugu actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao, commonly referred to as NTR, Jr NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday today. With Covid lockdown in place, his fans could not gather in large numbers to celebrate the day, so they have flooded the internet with heartfelt wishes. Since Wednesday night, #HappyBirthdayNTR has been trending on Twitter.

Adding to the excitement, the makers of his most awaited film RRR announced to released a character poster of the superstar as 'intense Komaram Bheem.' As Jr. NTR gears up to celebrate his 38th birthday, here are a few glimpses of the wishes and love from the fans taking over the internet.

Last year, the makers have shared Jr NTR's first look with the fans on his birthday. In the film, Jr NTR will be seen in the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. Sharing the video, Ram Charan wrote, "Finally, here's the mighty Bheem! A befitting return gift to you my dear brother @tarak9999!"

This year, the makers are all set to unveil more of Komaram Bheem on his birthday.

Earlier this year, director SS Rajamouli unveiled Ram Charan's first look from RRR. Sharing the first look, Ram Charan said, "Bravery, honour and integrity. A man who defined it all! It's my privilege to take on the role of #AlluriSitaRamaraju."

Other than Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, RRR: Rise Revolt Roar also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.

On a related note, ahead of his birthday, Jr NTR had appealed to his fans to stay home and not gather in crowds to celebrate his birthday. He urged them to follow lockdown rules. In a social media post, the actor said the biggest gift his admirers can give him was by "staying home and following local lockdown rules". Jr NTR, who is currently in isolation along with his family after testing positive for the virus, expressed gratitude towards his fans for their prayers.

"My dear fans, a big thank you to each and every one of you. I have seen your messages, your videos and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon," Jr NTR, 38, said in a statement.

"Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow lockdown rules," he added.

RRR is predominantly shot in Telugu and Tamil. However, it will release in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.