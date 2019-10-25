Bigil Movie Review: Fans term Thalapathy Vijay’s sport-drama a blockbuster

Friday, October 25, 2019
     
In Bigil, Thalapathy Vijay plays Michael aka Bigil a former football player turned women’s football coach and also Rayappan a local don.

New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2019 13:20 IST
Thalapathy Vijay has again proved that he is a mass entertainer. His latest release Bigil has taken over the internet as well as the hearts of the people within a few hours of it hitting the theaters. In the film, the actor is seen in a dual role. He plays Michael aka Bigil a former football player turned women’s football coach and also Rayappan a local don. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in important roles. The film is also special for the fans as it is the second time when Atlee and Vijay have come together for a superhit entertainer.

Taking to Twitter, fans can’t hold their excitement about the film and have already termed it a blockbuster. One twitter user wrote, “#BigilReview  extraordinary movie , goosebumps .. thalapathy football for 2 mins in second half paah” Another wrote, “With #Thalapathy #Vijay's career-best performance, the film is a perfect Diwali treat for the entire family! Don't miss it!” Viewers are in love with Vijay’s portrayal of both the characters he is playing and also his chemistry with Nayanthara. Check out the reactions here-

On the related note, Bigil had passed the Censor Board with U/A certificate with a total runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes. The film was earlier supposed to be released on 27th October. Since it is a Sunday, the makers preponed the film to 25th.

Watch Bigil Trailer here-

 

