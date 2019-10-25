Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigil Movie Review: Fans term Thalapathy Vijay’s sport-drama a blockbuster

Thalapathy Vijay has again proved that he is a mass entertainer. His latest release Bigil has taken over the internet as well as the hearts of the people within a few hours of it hitting the theaters. In the film, the actor is seen in a dual role. He plays Michael aka Bigil a former football player turned women’s football coach and also Rayappan a local don. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Jackie Shroff in important roles. The film is also special for the fans as it is the second time when Atlee and Vijay have come together for a superhit entertainer.

Taking to Twitter, fans can’t hold their excitement about the film and have already termed it a blockbuster. One twitter user wrote, “#BigilReview extraordinary movie , goosebumps .. thalapathy football for 2 mins in second half paah” Another wrote, “With #Thalapathy #Vijay's career-best performance, the film is a perfect Diwali treat for the entire family! Don't miss it!” Viewers are in love with Vijay’s portrayal of both the characters he is playing and also his chemistry with Nayanthara. Check out the reactions here-

#Bigilreview

Fantastic screenplay#ThalapathyVijay

Mass acting

SUPERB DIRECTION@Atlee_dir

WoW AMAZING

MY REVIEW 4/5 — RADHEE007 (@radhee007) October 25, 2019

Non spoiler goosebumps:



The girl facing her problem scene 😍🔥👏👏, if you know what I mean 😎👌.@Atlee_dir simply top notch when it comes to commercial elements 🤩👏.#Bigil #BigilReview #BigilFDFS — Dark Knight தமிழ் (@batman_tn) October 25, 2019

#BigilReview First Half Mass + Sentimence Rayappan Vere Level 💪😎



Second Half Family Entertainment & Mass Micheal Screen Presence 😋😍😘#Police Station Scene &#Rayappan Court Scene Repeat Mode On....



Happy Diwali... 😎 #BigilFDFS #BigilDiwali — Rijo Rajan (@rijorajan98757) October 25, 2019

#BigilReview Totally Movie was spectacular and Breathtaking Performance by Thalapathy and those Football team girls😻😍🔥😘 This movie surely gonna inspiration for many women's and young girls❤️ I personally Loved this film very much❤️😍😻💪 — Vignesh (@VigneshSathyaN) October 25, 2019

1st Half -- Treat for Thalapathy fans

2nd Half -- Treat for Family & Common

audience

Totally ,, VERITHANAM 🔥🔥#BigilDiwali #BigilFDFS #BigilReview — Bïgïl••Rāsígàñ~~ᴮᶦᵍᶦˡ (@ARAathe2) October 25, 2019

#BigilReview #Bigil #BigilFDFS



B - L - O - C - K - B - U - S - T - E - R



Thalapathy Vijay and Atlee created magic again on screen. It will rewrite history at boxoffice. The Best.



Paisaa Vasool movie.



My Rating: 4.75/5 — சோக செண்ட்டு (@Senttu_ofcl) October 25, 2019

On the related note, Bigil had passed the Censor Board with U/A certificate with a total runtime of 2 hours and 58 minutes. The film was earlier supposed to be released on 27th October. Since it is a Sunday, the makers preponed the film to 25th.

Watch Bigil Trailer here-

