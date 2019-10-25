Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s throwback photo from beach vacation is the perfect way to start your weekend

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s throwback photo from beach vacation is pure love

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to leave their fans starry-eyed with their gorgeous photos from their vacations. The actress, who tied the knot with the cricketer in December 2017, usually accompanied her husband on most of his cricket tournaments. The duo travels the world together and keep sharing their special memories with the fans. On Friday, Virat Kohli shared yet another beautiful picture with Anushka Sharma from one of their beach vacations.

The Indian skipper posted the picture and tagged his beautiful wife. In the click, the duo is seen posing for the camera looking stunning. Virat can be seen donning a grey tee with black shorts, while Anushka flaunts a black side slit dress. Check out the picture here-

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She decided to take a break post the release of the film. It was also rumoured that the actress has taken a break because she is expecting her first child. However, she rubbished the rumours soon after and told Filmfare, “An actress gets married and the next thing they talk about it is, Is she pregnant? When she’s dating it’s like, Shaadi karne wale hai ki nahi? It’s crude. You should allow people to live their life. What’s the need to jump the gun? Then put someone in a position where they end up clarifying unnecessarily. What irks me is the clarification part. Do I need to clarify? Nahi! But then that’s how it is."

She continued, "Any actress, who gets married... sabke baare mein they’ve said something. Someone could be wearing clothes that are loose. That’s because they’re trendy. But they’re said to be pregnant. It’s like a monkey on your back. You can’t do anything about it. You just ignore it."

