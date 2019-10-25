Shah Rukh Khan shares beautiful monochrome picture with Gauri on their 28th wedding anniversary

Friday, October 25, 2019
     
Shah Rukh Khan shared a monochromatic picture wife Gauri Khan on occasion of their 28th wedding anniversary.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2019 6:40 IST
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his beautiful wife Gauri are celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary on October 25th. Their love story is known by all and ever since their wedding in 1991, the duo has never stopped from giving us relationship goals. With their three adorable kids Suhana Khan, Ayan, and their little AbRam- the duo makes a happy family. 

Today as they complete 28 years, the Zero actor took to his social media to share a monochromatic picture with his wife and wrote an emotional post alongside. He wrote, “Feels like forever, seems like yesterday....Nearly three Decades and Dearly three kids old. Beyond all fairy tales I tell, I believe this one, I have got as beautiful as beautiful can be!" Have a look:

Also, see some more pictures of the two:

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. There are reports that the actor will announce his upcoming projects on his birthday.

