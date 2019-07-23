Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Birthday Suriya: 10 dashing pictures of Kaappaan actor that prove age is just a number

Surya or Suriya Sivakumar, the popular Tamil actor, has turned 44 years old today. The South sensation, who is all set to woo the audience with upcoming film Kaappaan along with megastar Mohanlal, is not only a phenomenal actor but his good looks and charm can make any woman go weak on her knee. Suriya was last seen in the Selvaraghavan directed film NGK that won the hearts of the public and the critics alike. While we can't wait for Suriya to dazzle on the big screens in Kaappaan, here are ten unmissable pictures of the Tamil superstar to mark his 44th birthday.

Surya birthday

Suriya is today one of the bankable actors in the Tamil film industry and has risen to fame because of his performance-oriented roles.

Happy Birthday Suriya

His debut, Nerukku Ner, in which he shared screen-space with Vijay, did not make much of an impression and his dancing skills were even mocked by many.

Happy Birthday Surya

However, from then on, he has worked in some great films in which he has portrayed some spectacular roles.

Surya birthday special

Suriya pic

Suriya played a patient suffering from anterograde amnesia in the 2005 blockbuster Ghajini.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Happy Birthday Suriya: 10 dashing pictures of Kaappaan actor that prove age is just a number

Surya turns 44

He rose to stardom with the dual role of a father and son in Gautham Menon's semi-autobiographical Vaaranam Aayiram (2008).

Suriya

Suriya's next Kaappaan is based on the story of the Prime Minister of India and the Head of his Special Security Force.

Happy Birthday Suriya

Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of the PM, while Suriya will be seen as his savior.

Suriya birthday

Kaappaan is set to hit the theatres on 30 August 2019.

Read More on Suriya

Suriya starrer NGK sells over 10,000 tickets in Tamil Nadu

Kaappaan teaser: Suriya and Mohanlal treat fans with power-packed Tamil New Year gift, watch video