Viduthalai OTT release: When and Where to watch Soori, Vijay Sethupathi's film

Vetrimaaran's recent film, Viduthalai Part 1, wowed both audiences and critics. The film, which starred Soori in the lead role, was also released in Telugu as Vidudala Part 1. The film is now preparing to make its OTT debut. The film is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on April 28, 2023. If the rumours are accurate, a Telugu version will be available on the platform as well.

On March 31, the Tamil period crime drama Viduthalai Part 1 premiered in theatres. The film starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi earned overwhelmingly good reviews from both viewers and critics.

'Viduthalai,' directed by Vetri Maaran, is based on the novel Thunaivan, and stars Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. Soori has transformed from a cop to a hero, and the actor has amazed many with his dedication. Vijay Sethupathi astounded audiences with his demanding part, while Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Chethan, Tamizh, and Rajiv Menon also created a mark. The soundtrack was composed by Ilaiyaraaja, and his innovative music brought vitality to the film.

After 25 years in the Tamil cinema industry, this was Soori's lead role. Soori shared his experience and added, "I am sure that the film Viduthalai, in which I am the hero, will make all the people happy," Soori stated of his debut as the lead actor. I will continue to play not only the Hero but also all of the other characters."

