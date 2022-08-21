House of The Dragon on Disney+Hotstar: Streaming time, complete season schedule and show details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOUSEOFTHEDRAGONHBO House of The Dragon will stream on Disney+Hotstar in India

House of The Dragon will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from August 22 in India. After Game of Thrones (2011-2019) became the most-viewed series for HBO globally, the network greenlit several spin-offs based on George RR Martin's epic saga. The first spin-off to have successfully been made is House of The Dragon and fan anticipation is at an all-time high. Let's find out all the streaming details of the upcoming fantasy series so that you are the first one to watch it online when the episodes drop.

What is House of The Dragon about?

House of the Dragon is based on Martin's book Fire & Blood. The series is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapotchnik are the co-executive producer and co-showrunners of House of the Dragon. The show tells the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons. It will feature an ensemble cast of Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno and Fabien Frankel. In the new show's first season, there will be 10 episodes in total.

House of The Dragon: Cast and who plays what?

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen (Younger brother of King Viserys)

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower (Hand of King Viserys)

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Eve Best as Rhaenys Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole

Where to watch House of The Dragon?

Weekly episodes of House of The Dragon will stream on Disney+Hotstar, with the pilot dropping on August 22. The episodes will be available to view and download from 6.30 am onwards every Monday.

What to expect from House of The Dragon?

Like the original series Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon too will centre around power dynamics and politics all for the sake of the Iron Throne. New world order will be established in Westeros with King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) torn between choosing his younger brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and his firstborn child Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy). It will also be revealed how fire-breathing dragons, the coat of arms of House Targaryen, yield a tactical advantage to Rhaenyra in her quest. There's sex, gore, and killings as House of The Dragon will remain true to its parentage Game of Thrones.

Who can watch House of The Dragon?

One has to subscribe to the premium membership of Disney+Hotstar to watch House of The Dragon. The free membership won't allow you to watch premium content, including House of The Dragon. Rs 1499 is the charge for a full year of Disney+Hotstar premium membership. You can also buy a Super plan for Rs 899 and watch premium content with ads.

