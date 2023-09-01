Bigg Boss OTT contestant Manisha Rani gets grand welcome at her hometown in Bihar, video viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and became a fan's favourite. From her bond with Abhishek Malhan to fights with Bebika Dhurve, the internet sensation won the hearts of millions of her followers with her stint in the reality show. Rani is currently in her hometown Munger in Bihar and received a grand entry from her peeps.

Multiple videos of Manisha Rani greeting her fans in her hometown are doing rounds on the internet that have left her fans proud. In the viral videos, fans can be heard burning firecrackers and singing plaudits for the star as she greets them through her car's sunroof. In another video, fans can be seen welcoming her with sweets and garlands.

Watch the viral videos here:

Manisha Rani's fans on social media couldn't be more proud and expressed their contentment for the same. One fan wrote, "ur looking at Huge future Politician. The struggles she faced Place from which she came. She is An Inspiration for all girls of India. these pictures screme POWER." Another fan wrote, "Pura scene barat swagat ka lag rha hai." Yet another fan wrote, "Im so so proud of you @ItsManishaRani girll you've earned it!! you deserve all the love."

Check out Twitter reactions:

Meanwhile, Manisha Rani made it to the Times Square Billboard in New York City. The video on the billboard shows a snippet of her from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house with hashtags like One Piece, Fanisha, FanLove, and ManishaSquad.

Watch here:

After the reality show, Rani is all set to feature in a music video with Tony Kakkar. The singer recently shared a reel video that had a voice note of Manisha Rani. In another reel video, the duo can be seen taking a mirror selfie.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar get featured on Times Square billboard? Video viral

Latest Web Series News