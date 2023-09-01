Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar get featured on Times Square billboard? Video viral

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar

Bigg Boss OTT 2 declared the successful season after the show became one of the most-watched on JioCinema. From Pooja Bhatt to Abhishek Malhan to Manisha Rani, Salman Khan's reality show hogged headlines like never before and continues to grab eyeballs.

The second instalment of Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw adorable friendships between Abhishek Malhan-Manisha Rani-Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt-Bebika Dhurve, and Malhan-Jiya Shankar. One relationship that often remained in the spotlight was Malhan and Shankar's, fondly called Abhiya.

Abhiya gets featured on Times Square billboard

In this episode, Abhiya recently got featured on a Times Square billboard in New York City. The video of the same is doing rounds on the internet and fans cannot keep calm. The viral video was shared by a Twitter handle The Khabri, which shares regular updates about Bigg Boss and its contestants. It shows a few snippets of Malhan and Shankar together from the BB OTT 2 house with #Abhiya forever written on the screen.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, Abhiya' fans shared their contentment on Twitter, now X. One fan wrote, "Beautiful bond forever." Another fan wrote, "Honey kitne achhe lagte ho positive chize share krte huy." Yet another fan wrote, "Abhiya is getting what they deserve."

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar are soon to feature in a romantic music video under the Desi Music Factory label. Crooned by Yasser Desai, the shooting for the same has begun already. Pictures and videos of Abhiya from the shoot are also doing rounds on the internet.

Take a look:

Abhiya's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan and Ved fame Jiya Shankar entered the reality show together during the grand premiere. The duo developed an amiable bond during the tenure of the show and garnered a massive fan following.

