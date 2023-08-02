Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt’s verbal spat with Abhishek Malhan during Ticket to Finale task

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt & Abhishek Malhan's angry encounter

The latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is filled with some major reactions by the housemates for each other on the brawls that happened in the house. The verbal spat between Pooja Bhatt and Abhishek Malhan is not the first time it has happened.

During the Ticket to the Finale task, tensions escalated when Abhishek, Jad, and Avinash were involved in a heated exchange. Abhishek made a comment about Avinash's age, saying, "Avinash, you're 36 years old but still don't have the brains to play properly." This remark angered Pooja Bhatt, who expressed her displeasure by reminding Abhishek that he had recently apologized for age-shaming Avinash, and yet he repeated the same behavior.

Pooja's anger stemmed from the fact that Abhishek seemed to be contradicting his previous apology and engaging in similar behavior, which she considered disrespectful and unfair. The tense situation further intensified during the task, leading to heightened emotions among the housemates. Bigg Boss OTT 2 had a lot of memorable moments. There were friendships made while others turned rivals.

Recently filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt entered the house to support her daughter Pooja Bhatt. Apart from Mahesh Bhatt, family members of another contestant will also enter the house. Emotional about seeing his daughter, the veteran director shared several anecdotes from his life. While their teary reunion grabbed Bollywood lovers’ attention, Manish Rani’s fans are miffed with his approach to her. The family week started with the makers showing a video of Jad Hadid’s daughter. The video left everyone emotional.

