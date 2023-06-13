Bigg Boss OTT 2: Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia to appear on Salman Khan's show? Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIMATAPARIA Sima Taparia to appear on Bigg Boss OTT 2

The second season of Bigg Boss OTT in Hindi is all set to make its return. The much-anticipated season will be hosted by Bollywood legend Salman Khan. Scheduled to premiere on June 17, the show promises to offer an even more captivating and immersive entertainment experience. According to the latest development, Sima Aunty from Netflix's Indian Matchmaking is all set to make an appearance on this controversial reality show.

Sima Taparia, popularly known as Sima Aunty from Netflix's Indian Matchmaking is all set to be seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2. For the unversed, on her reality show on Netflix, Sima was shown as an outspoken matchmaker who sets up Indian boys and girls with their prospective brides and grooms.

The show will begin streaming on June 17 on JioCinema. With Salman Khan at the helm, viewers can expect a larger-than-life season filled with drama, gossip, and intense confrontations, all available for free streaming. This season is poised to surpass the excitement of the debut year and captivate audiences like never before.

13 celebrities will be locked up in the house for the reality show. Palak Purswami, Avinash Sachdev, and Jiya Shankar are among the confirmed names. Sima Taparia joining other TV actors in the BB OTT 2 house would be entertaining to watch. While a number of celebrities are in talks to appear in the Bigg Boss OTT second season, information regarding the candidates is still being kept under wraps. We will likely learn all about the contestants on the opening day.

Speaking of Bigg Boss OTT season 1, Karan Johar served as the host. The winner was Divya Agarwal, followed by Nishant Bhat in second place and Shamita Shetty in third.

