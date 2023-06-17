Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE: Salman Khan gets angry during grand premiere; Cricketer Ajay Jadeja to be seen

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with yet another edition of Bigg Boss, but this time he is hosting the OTT version of the reality show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is popular for its controversies, twists and surprises. Well, makers are leaving no stone unturned to satisfy the audience by serving the right amount of entertainment. The confirmed list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2 includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akansha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Kevin Almasifar, Jiya Shankar and others. It is also being reported that a Bollywood actress has been roped in as a contestant.

Salman Khan has replaced Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, which will stream on JioCinema from tonight at 9 pm. Now, a new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand premiere shows actor Sunny Leone grilling the contestants.

Latest Web Series News