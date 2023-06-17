Saturday, June 17, 2023
     
Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE: Salman Khan gets angry during grand premiere; Cricketer Ajay Jadeja to be seen

The wait for Bigg Boss OTT 2 is finally over! Some of the contestants this time include Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naazz, Akansha Puri among others. This time Salman Khan will make his debut on OTT by hosting the show.

Ridhi Suri Written By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Updated on: June 17, 2023 19:02 IST
Salman Khan
Image Source : JIO CINEMA Salman Khan

Bigg Boss OTT 2 LIVE: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is back with yet another edition of Bigg Boss, but this time he is hosting the OTT version of the reality show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is popular for its controversies, twists and surprises. Well, makers are leaving no stone unturned to satisfy the audience by serving the right amount of entertainment. The confirmed list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2 includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akansha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Kevin Almasifar, Jiya Shankar and others. It is also being reported that a Bollywood actress has been roped in as a contestant.

Salman Khan has replaced Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2, which will stream on JioCinema from tonight at 9 pm. Now, a new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand premiere shows actor Sunny Leone grilling the contestants.

 

  • Jun 17, 2023 7:02 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Sunny Leone grilling the contestants

    A new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand premiere shows actor Sunny Leone grilling the contestants.

     

  • Jun 17, 2023 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Full view of BB OTT house

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 house has finally been revealed. Plastic bottles have found new life in the grand entrance of Bigg Boss eye, seamlessly blending with other decorative elements like lamps and chandeliers. The kitchen, a central part of the house, showcases innovation by incorporating egg cartons on walls, adding a touch of quirkiness through their unique shape and texture. Kitchen utensils such as spoons, spatulas, and kadchis are transformed into captivating art pieces, while the dining area creatively utilizes springs and clip hangers, giving a colorful twist to the space.

