Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar to feature in romantic music video?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 became one of the most-watched shows on JioCinema. Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar's bond inside the house remained in the limelight throughout the show and is still making headlines. In the recent update, the duo is all set to star in a romantic music video.

The Twitter handle, #BiggBoss_Tak, which gives regular updates about the show and its contestants, shared the update on the platform. The tweet by the handle read, "And it's happening!!! Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar will be seen together in a romantic music video. They both will look good on-screen together. Hopefully, destiny may bring these two in Bigg Boss 17 as well."

Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar to star in music video

The handle further claimed that the development had been confirmed by Malhan's team. However, Malhan and Shankar are yet to announce the collaboration officially.

Soon after the tweet, fans expressed their excitement about the upcoming romantic song starring Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar. While some fans did not want this collaboration. One fan wrote, "confirm hai confirm hai confirm hain." Another fan wrote, "#Abhiya MV ka pata nhi but I'm 200 % sure wo Big boss 17 mein nhi Jane wala..he already mentioned in his videos..jayega kbhi but not in current Big Boss 17."

Yet another user wrote, "Magar kyu? I hope he doesn't sing, he can't sing to save his life! Somebody, please introduce him to autotune."

About Bigg Boss OTT 2

Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended on August 14 and announced Elvish Yadav as its winner. Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Bebika Dhurve ended with second, third, and fourth position respectively. The makers are all set to return on Colors TV with Bigg Boss 17.

