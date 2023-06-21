Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM World Music Day 2023: From KK to Sidhu Moose Wala, Indian singers who died young

“Without music, life would be a mistake.”- Friedrich Nietzsche

World Music Day is celebrated annually on June 21 across the globe. The day intends to promote peace and unite people of different nationalities, races, cultures, and ethnicity through music. Also known as Fete de la Musique, World Music Day celebrates different genres like jazz, rock, classical, folk, traditional, and others.

Music is the crux of Indian cinema. Be it heartbreak or happiness, the industry has songs for everyone. These songs are enough to help you make memories and heal you without even asking for it. According to reports, the Indian music industry was valued at around Rs. 22 billion at the end of 2022 and was estimated to reach Rs. 33 billion by the end of 2025.

In the last few years, the Indian music industry lost several gems that left their fans shocked. On World Music Day 2023, let's remember Indian singers who left for heavenly abode at a young age.

KK

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popular for his songs like Pal, Ankhon Mein Teri, Dil Ibaadat, and others, passed away on May 30, 2022, due to a heart attack. KK was performing at a live concert in Kolkata when the incident took place. He was 53.

Sidhu Moose Wala

Punjabi pop singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. He was 28.

MC Tod Fod

Rapper Dharmesh Parmar passed away after sustaining two heart attacks within a span of 4 months. Fondly known as MC Tod Fod, he died while he was on a trip to Ladakh with his friends. He was 24.

Bappi Lahiri

The Disco King, Bappi Lahiri, succumbed to Obstructive Sleep Apnea in February 2022. He breathed his last at CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He was 69.

Wajid Khan

Music composer and singer Wajid Khan passed away after contracting Covid-19 in 2020. He was under critical care at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 42.

