What's brewing between Mrunal Thakur and Badshah? Video of duo holding hands goes viral | WATCH

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently hosted a Diwali party and it saw the who’s who of the tinsel town. Mrunal Thakur and Badshah were seen walking hand-in-hand at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash in Mumbai. Their video that is going viral on social media has sparked dating rumours.

Mrunal even took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with Badshah and the host Shilpa Shetty from the latter's grand Diwali party. The caption read: "two favourites (sic)." Badshah also reposted the story on his Instagram Stories. In the video, Mrunal can be seen wearing a green ethnic outfit. Badshah, who walked behind the actress in the video, can be seen in a black kurta.

A Reddit user wrote: "I no way expected them as a couple. Wow. Really wow." Another said, "Isn't he married and has a kid as well?" Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih; they divorced in 2020. Another person wrote, ""Mrunal and Badshah yesterday at Shilpa’s Diwali party. Are they dating?" Soon, many reacted to the clip, calling it "unlikely couple alert."

Earlier, Mrunal hit the headlines when she was blessed by Telugu producer Allu Aravind during an award show. Allu Aravind’s blessings are known for getting manifested. During the event Allu Aravind blessed the actress for her marriage and wished that she settles in the city of Hyderabad after the marriage. He was to present the Best Female Actor award to Mrunal for ‘Sita Ramam’. At the event, Aravind blessed Mrunal to get married soon.

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Pippa alongside Ishaan Khatter. She will next be seen in Hi Nanna with Nani. The film is written and directed by debutant Shouryuv. It is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy K. S., under Vyra Entertainments. Hi Nanna was initially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 21 December 2023, but was later preponed to 7 December.

