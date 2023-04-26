Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MAMUKKOYAFP Veteran Malayalam actor Mamukkoya collapses on football field, condition stable

Mamukkoya, a veteran actor, collapsed on Monday evening while in Malappuram to inaugurate the Poongod Janakeeya Sevens Football Tournament. A mob had gathered around him to take a selfie, and the actor complained of discomfort before collapsing on the football pitch itself. He was brought to a private hospital in Kozhikode and is stated to be in good condition.

Mamukkoya began his career in theatre before transitioning to Malayalam cinema and becoming a prominent comedian and actor. He has appeared in over 450 films and received two state honours.

There have been rumours that the actor had a heart attack, but there have been no official reports about this. He is allegedly in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Kozhikode.

The 76-year-old Malayalam actor has appeared in the Swiss film Flammen im Paradies.He is the father of four children and has received two Kerala state honours for Perumazhakkalam and Innathe Chintha Vishayam.

