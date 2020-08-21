Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUSTICEFORSUSHANTRAJPUT Sushant Death Case: CBI team reaches Mumbai's Bandra Police Station, receives case diary and reports

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has already begun its probe after arriving in Mumbai last evening. The team has taken Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj, who is an important witness in the case, to their guesthouse and has begun questioning him. On the other hand, another part of the CBI team has reached Bandra Police Station for further investigation in the mysterious death case on Friday.

On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the CBI to investigate the case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

The State of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

On Friday, CBI has recieved the case diary od Sushant Singh Rajput's death and has begun their examination. They have also received Rhea and her family's mobile phones along with Sushant's gadgets. CBI has also asked the late actor's house keeping manager Samuel Miranda to appear for questioning.

