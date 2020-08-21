Friday, August 21, 2020
     
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: CBI team reaches Mumbai, actor's sister expresses faith in probe
On Thursday late evening, the CBI's SIT arrived in Mumbai to take over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and begin the investigation. While ED will continue financial probe, CBI will re-examine the case diary received by the Mumbai Police and will also visit Sushant's residence in Bandra where he was found dead on June 14. It will find all the clues from there, besides preparing for re-creation and dummy test.

Updated on: August 21, 2020 8:51 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans' prayers were answered when the Supreme Court on August 19 declared the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of the Bollywood actor. The mysterious suicide case was earlier being investigated by Mumbai Police, then Bihar Police, then Enforcement Directorate (ED). On Thursday late evening, the CBI's SIT arrived in Mumbai to take over the case and begin the investigation. While ED will continue financial probe, CBI will re-examine the case diary received by the Mumbai Police and will also visit Sushant's residence in Bandra where he was found dead on June 14. It will find all the clues from there, besides preparing for re-creation and dummy test.

Sushant Singh Rajput family is happy about the CBI probe in the actor's death case. The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed that she has faith in the investigation now and tweeted, "#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR"

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned many people related to Sushant's personal and professional life to attain information about his financial status and money laundering. Till date, ED has recorded statements of Sushant's father KK Singh, sister Meetu singh, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her father and brother Showik, actor's former manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, his personal staff Ritesh Mewati and Dipesh Sawant, his CA Sandeep Sridhar, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery. ED had also seized Rhea, her father and her brother's mobile phones and other gadgets.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LATEST UPDATES

 

  • Aug 21, 2020 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti organises #GayatriMantra4SSR

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti invites 'Warriors For SSR' to join the Global prayer meet and recite Gayatri Month on 22nd August along with the actor's family and friends. She has also appealed to the CBI to expedite the investigation

    She tweeted, "#GayatriMantra4SSR  Gayatri Mantra helps in purification. Let’s all pray that the negativity is destroyed and God bestows us with the courage to fight for the right! #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSSR #FaithInCBI #GlobalPrayers4SSR"

  • Aug 21, 2020 6:43 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's special moments with his family (VIDEO)

    A video has surfaced the internet featuring Sushant Singh Rajput's special moments with his family including his sisters and niece, nephews. The video has been shared by a Twitter account in the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's name. The caption read, "कोई ढूंढने भी आए तो, हमें ना ढूंढ पाए तू मुझे कहीं छुपा दे, मैं तुझे कहीं छुपा दूं ,मेरे दिल में आज क्या है ,तू कह दे मैं बता दूं"

    Another video of Sushant shows the actor feeding birds on a beach. The caption read, "जाएं जिंदगी हम तीरे हाथों से नाम मारे  जाएं,अब जमीन पर कोई गौतम न मोहम्मद न मसीह, आसमानोंसे नए लोग उतारे जाए वो जो मौजूद नहीं है उस की मदद चाहते हैं ,वो जो सुनता  ही नहीं उस को पुकारे जाएं हम की नादान जुआरी है सभी जानते हैं दिल की बाजी हो तो जी जान से हार जाए"

  • Aug 21, 2020 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Sushant's sister expresses trust on CBI probe

    As CBI's SIT arrived in Mumbai on Thursday late evening ad began their investigation, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed that she has faith in their investigation. She tweeted, "#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR"

  • Aug 21, 2020 6:34 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    CBI's SIT arrived Mumbai late on Thursday

    CBI's SIT arrived in Mumbai late on Thursday to take over the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious suicide. The team will work in two units. One will take into account the case diary, forensic report, bank statements, and other reports received by Mumbai Police. The other unit will re-examine Sushant's flat with CFSL and once again find all the clues from there, besides preparing for re-creation and dummy test. According to sources, SP Nupur Prasad himself will also visit Sushant's flat.

