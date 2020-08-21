Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case LIVE Updates: CBI team reaches Mumbai, actor's sister expresses faith in probe

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUSHANTSINGHRAJPUT__._ Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Updates

Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans' prayers were answered when the Supreme Court on August 19 declared the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of the Bollywood actor. The mysterious suicide case was earlier being investigated by Mumbai Police, then Bihar Police, then Enforcement Directorate (ED). On Thursday late evening, the CBI's SIT arrived in Mumbai to take over the case and begin the investigation. While ED will continue financial probe, CBI will re-examine the case diary received by the Mumbai Police and will also visit Sushant's residence in Bandra where he was found dead on June 14. It will find all the clues from there, besides preparing for re-creation and dummy test.

Sushant Singh Rajput family is happy about the CBI probe in the actor's death case. The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed that she has faith in the investigation now and tweeted, "#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR"

#CBIInMumbai The whole world has relentlessly fought for CBI Enquiry and now it is the responsibility of CBI to uphold our trust in them, we have full faith that CBI will most definitely bring the truth out and justice will be served. #CBIForSSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned many people related to Sushant's personal and professional life to attain information about his financial status and money laundering. Till date, ED has recorded statements of Sushant's father KK Singh, sister Meetu singh, girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her father and brother Showik, actor's former manager Shruti Modi, house manager Samuel Miranda, his personal staff Ritesh Mewati and Dipesh Sawant, his CA Sandeep Sridhar, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah and filmmaker Rumi Jaffery. ED had also seized Rhea, her father and her brother's mobile phones and other gadgets.

